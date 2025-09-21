Gandhis Pay Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, Emphasize Communal Harmony

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra honored Sree Narayana Guru on his Mahasamadhi Day with floral tributes at the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam office in Kalpetta, Kerala. The visit underscores Sree Narayana Guru's teachings of equality and compassion that remain relevant today, as highlighted by Priyanka.

During her visit, Priyanka also met Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, the president of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, at his residence in Malappuram. Describing the meeting as "friendly," Thangal noted Priyanka's commitment to promoting communal harmony in Kerala and the wider nation, reiterating Congress's longstanding stance.

Priyanka's Kerala visit, focusing on engaging with diverse communities, will conclude on Monday, while Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad tour wraps up the same day. The visits reaffirm the party's pledge to uphold social unity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)