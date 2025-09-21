Left Menu

Gandhis Pay Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, Emphasize Communal Harmony

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his Mahasamadhi Day. Priyanka also met with Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, discussing the importance of communal harmony. The Gandhis' visit highlights Congress's commitment to promoting peace in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:51 IST
Gandhis Pay Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, Emphasize Communal Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra honored Sree Narayana Guru on his Mahasamadhi Day with floral tributes at the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam office in Kalpetta, Kerala. The visit underscores Sree Narayana Guru's teachings of equality and compassion that remain relevant today, as highlighted by Priyanka.

During her visit, Priyanka also met Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, the president of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, at his residence in Malappuram. Describing the meeting as "friendly," Thangal noted Priyanka's commitment to promoting communal harmony in Kerala and the wider nation, reiterating Congress's longstanding stance.

Priyanka's Kerala visit, focusing on engaging with diverse communities, will conclude on Monday, while Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad tour wraps up the same day. The visits reaffirm the party's pledge to uphold social unity across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

 Germany
2
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
4
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025