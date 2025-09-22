Empowering with Drones: Goa Women Lead the Way
Goa's 'Drone Didis' showcased their talents in a demonstration for women, emphasizing grassroots tech training. Part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' in Porvorim, the event underscored gender inclusivity. The initiative highlighted women's roles in technology, with cyber security presentations and recognitions for innovative contributions in diverse fields.
- Country:
- India
Goa's 'Drone Didis' have made an impactful demonstration aimed specifically at women, showcasing the importance of grassroots training in honing technological skills necessary for modern-day innovations.
At the 'Seva Pakhwada' event in Porvorim, women innovators and entrepreneurs gained the spotlight. This event was a segment of a broader national effort backing service, inclusivity, and empowerment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, as confirmed by officials.
The presentation highlighted not just drone technology but also cyber security topics essential for community safety. Awarding 30 women, including those in drone operations and self-started ventures, underscored the campaign's success in promoting digital savvy and economic empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Agricultural Future: Diversification, Growth, and Innovation
BSF Elevates Training with Drone Warfare & Innovation Centre Post-Operation Sindoor
H-1B Visa: Catalyst for Innovation and Economic Growth
US Health Sector Undergoes Strategic Shifts Amid COVID-19 and Pharmaceutical Innovations
Tamil Nadu's Global Appeal: A Journey Through Infrastructure and Innovation