Empowering with Drones: Goa Women Lead the Way

Goa's 'Drone Didis' have made an impactful demonstration aimed specifically at women, showcasing the importance of grassroots training in honing technological skills necessary for modern-day innovations.

At the 'Seva Pakhwada' event in Porvorim, women innovators and entrepreneurs gained the spotlight. This event was a segment of a broader national effort backing service, inclusivity, and empowerment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, as confirmed by officials.

The presentation highlighted not just drone technology but also cyber security topics essential for community safety. Awarding 30 women, including those in drone operations and self-started ventures, underscored the campaign's success in promoting digital savvy and economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)