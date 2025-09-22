Mamata Banerjee Criticizes GST Credit Shift and Advocates for Unity During Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of shifting the financial burden of GST reductions to states, while taking unwarranted credit for the move. She voiced her concerns at a Durga Puja event, highlighting a projected state revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore.

Despite the looming fiscal challenges, Banerjee expressed her support for the GST cut, noting its potential benefits for the common man. However, she criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the perceived appropriation of credit, while cautioning states to prepare for the revenue deficit.

In a broader call for unity, Banerjee lauded the inclusive nature of Durga Puja festivities and condemned efforts to create cultural and religious divides. She called on citizens to respect diverse cultures, languages, and beliefs, urging vigilance against divisive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)