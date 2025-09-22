Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes GST Credit Shift and Advocates for Unity During Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizes the Centre for shifting the GST financial burden to states, despite welcoming the GST cut for aiding the common man. During Durga Puja celebrations, she emphasizes unity amidst threats to cultural harmony and urges vigilance against divisive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:43 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes GST Credit Shift and Advocates for Unity During Durga Puja
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of shifting the financial burden of GST reductions to states, while taking unwarranted credit for the move. She voiced her concerns at a Durga Puja event, highlighting a projected state revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore.

Despite the looming fiscal challenges, Banerjee expressed her support for the GST cut, noting its potential benefits for the common man. However, she criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the perceived appropriation of credit, while cautioning states to prepare for the revenue deficit.

In a broader call for unity, Banerjee lauded the inclusive nature of Durga Puja festivities and condemned efforts to create cultural and religious divides. She called on citizens to respect diverse cultures, languages, and beliefs, urging vigilance against divisive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025