Navratri Celebrations Sweep Across Uttar Pradesh with Devotee Throngs
Navratri celebrations in Uttar Pradesh saw massive crowds at temples dedicated to Goddess Durga, with heavy security measures in place. The festival commenced with rituals like the mangala aarti and is believed to bring prosperity, particularly for businesses, while elaborate police arrangements ensure public safety.
- Country:
- India
Temples across Uttar Pradesh vibrated with energy as thousands of devotees lined up to celebrate the first day of the nine-day Navratri festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Heavy security arrangements ensured safe and smooth proceedings at the holy sites.
In Varanasi, the Durga Kund temple was buzzing with activity from the early hours as devotees awaited the traditional mangala aarti. 'From dawn, people have been standing in lines for darshan and puja,' noted temple priest Kaushal Guru, highlighting the festive atmosphere with decorated temples and devotional songs.
Additional security measures, including drone cameras, were deployed by the police to monitor crowds. Raman Tandon of the Sri Kali Devi temple emphasized the auspiciousness of this year's Navratri, believed to bring prosperity, especially for business and agriculture. Meanwhile, in Mathura, famous temples like Sri Kali Devi and Chamunda Devi were similarly packed with devotees. ASP City, Aashna Chaudhary, reassured that police presence was strong to maintain safety.
- READ MORE ON:
- Navratri
- Uttar Pradesh
- Durga
- temples
- devotees
- security
- Varanasi
- festivals
- rituals
- prosperity
ALSO READ
Increased Security for Congress MLA Amid Gangster Threat
Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces
Putin's Nuclear Treaty Extension Proposal: A Step Toward Global Security?
Varanasi Lights Up with a Million Lamps for Dev Deepawali
Tensions Rise in Rajasthan: Temple Entry Denied to Dalit Devotees