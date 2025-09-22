Navratri Celebrations Sweep Across Uttar Pradesh with Devotee Throngs

Temples across Uttar Pradesh vibrated with energy as thousands of devotees lined up to celebrate the first day of the nine-day Navratri festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Heavy security arrangements ensured safe and smooth proceedings at the holy sites.

In Varanasi, the Durga Kund temple was buzzing with activity from the early hours as devotees awaited the traditional mangala aarti. 'From dawn, people have been standing in lines for darshan and puja,' noted temple priest Kaushal Guru, highlighting the festive atmosphere with decorated temples and devotional songs.

Additional security measures, including drone cameras, were deployed by the police to monitor crowds. Raman Tandon of the Sri Kali Devi temple emphasized the auspiciousness of this year's Navratri, believed to bring prosperity, especially for business and agriculture. Meanwhile, in Mathura, famous temples like Sri Kali Devi and Chamunda Devi were similarly packed with devotees. ASP City, Aashna Chaudhary, reassured that police presence was strong to maintain safety.