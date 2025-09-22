Left Menu

University Suspends Student Over Remarks on Late Singer Zubeen Garg

Kaziranga University in Assam suspended a student for allegedly making offensive remarks about late singer Zubeen Garg. The suspension includes all academic and hostel privileges. The incident sparked unrest when individuals attempted to disrupt campus peace. The university emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kaziranga University in Assam's Jorhat district has suspended a student following allegations of offensive remarks about popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19.

In a statement, the university outlined that the suspension affects all academic and hostel privileges and will be effective until further notice, pending investigation. The student from Nagaland reportedly made the remarks during transportation challenges amid a spontaneous bandh following Garg's death. The comments went viral on social media, leading to attempted disruptions on campus.

Police were called to maintain order, and the university emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward activities harming communal or individual sentiments. The administration advised students against inappropriate social media commentary, underscoring the need to uphold campus peace and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

