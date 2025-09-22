Left Menu

Campus Unrest at Tezpur University Over Tribute to Singer Zubeen Garg

Tezpur University students protested against the administration for not properly paying tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg. The backlash intensified after the university failed to formally memorialize Garg, prompting student demonstrations and demands for an apology and extended mourning period.

Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Tezpur University, tensions rose as students accused the administration of disrespecting the late popular singer Zubeen Garg. The state's decision to announce mourning for his unexpected demise wasn't mirrored by the university, sparking widespread student outrage.

Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh was met with demands for a formal apology from students who felt the absence of a suitably organized tribute for Garg was a disservice. The lack of suspended classes and a memorial prompted demonstrations in front of the administrative block.

Students had previously held a candlelight vigil for Garg, who passed away tragically while swimming in Singapore. The university later issued a condolence statement and press release, but this was viewed as too little, too late. Talks between students and the VC ended without resolution, leading to police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

