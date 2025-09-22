Left Menu

Delhi's Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela Utsav: Tradition Meets Modernity

Delhi is hosting its first 'Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela Utsav' at the DDA Ramleela ground in Rohini. Featuring 100 artistes, the event aims to connect the youth with culture and values. It will emphasize Sanatan Dharma and include themes of environmental conservation, a drug-free society, and local self-reliance.

Delhi's cultural landscape is set to bloom with the launch of the first 'Sanatan Sanskaram Ramleela Utsav' at the DDA Ramleela ground in Rohini. Taking place from Monday through October 2, the 10-day event promises to be a grand spectacle featuring more than 100 talented artistes performing on a stage decked out with modern lighting and LED screens.

Organized under the theme 'From tradition to future,' the Utsav aims to engage the younger generation by highlighting cultural values and the teachings of Lord Ram. Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, who chairs the Ramleela committee, expressed hope that the celebrations would disseminate the message of Sanatan Dharma while promoting a broader understanding of Indian culture.

The event is also aligned with the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, focusing on various social issues such as environmental conservation, a drug-free society, and the use of Swadeshi products. Major attractions include a 'Ram Baraat,' 'Shyam Baba Shringar Jhanki,' and a 'Dandiya Night' performance by singer Shibani Kashyap. Leading political figures have been formally invited to attend this cultural extravaganza.

