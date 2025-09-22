Left Menu

Highway Blockade in Assam Over Zubeen Garg's Cremation Site

Protests erupted in Jorhat, Assam as locals demanded singer Zubeen Garg's cremation in their town, leading to a blockade on National Highway 27. Despite his family's decision to hold the ceremony near Guwahati, people insisted on honoring the artist in the place of his creative beginnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:43 IST
Highway Blockade in Assam Over Zubeen Garg's Cremation Site
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

A major protest unfolded in Jorhat, Assam, as residents demanded that the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg be brought to their town for cremation. Despite the family's decision to hold the ceremony near Guwahati, devoted fans argue that Jorhat served as the 'cradle of his creativity'.

The blockade began late on Sunday, disrupting traffic on National Highway 27 and stranding hundreds of vehicles. Negotiations with protesters remain unsuccessful, as they insist their actions are a heartfelt tribute to Garg's contributions to the cultural landscape.

Protesters, acting independently, emphasize that their demonstration stems from pure affection for the late singer, who tragically passed away in Singapore. As officials urge the blockade's end, the situation remains unresolved with the cremation set for Tuesday in Kamarkuchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

 Global
3
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025