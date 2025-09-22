Highway Blockade in Assam Over Zubeen Garg's Cremation Site

A major protest unfolded in Jorhat, Assam, as residents demanded that the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg be brought to their town for cremation. Despite the family's decision to hold the ceremony near Guwahati, devoted fans argue that Jorhat served as the 'cradle of his creativity'.

The blockade began late on Sunday, disrupting traffic on National Highway 27 and stranding hundreds of vehicles. Negotiations with protesters remain unsuccessful, as they insist their actions are a heartfelt tribute to Garg's contributions to the cultural landscape.

Protesters, acting independently, emphasize that their demonstration stems from pure affection for the late singer, who tragically passed away in Singapore. As officials urge the blockade's end, the situation remains unresolved with the cremation set for Tuesday in Kamarkuchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)