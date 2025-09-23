Left Menu

Farewell to the Icon: Assam Bids Adieu to Zubeen Garg

Assam mourns the passing of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, whose body underwent a second post-mortem before a state funeral. Educational institutions closed in his honor, with tributes from top state leaders and citizens. Garg's final journey will be marked by a state-level cremation with full honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:09 IST
Farewell to the Icon: Assam Bids Adieu to Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Zubeen Garg's body underwent a second post-mortem on Tuesday morning at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honored the late singer at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai before the body was transported for examination. In a poignant tribute on social media, the Chief Minister expressed, ''The last two days symbolized the love he commands over people. There will never be another Zubeen.''

Following the examination, Garg's body returned to the stadium and will proceed to Kamarkuch in Sonpaur for cremation. Educational institutions statewide closed, and government offices in Kamrup (Metro) district shut in respect. Large LED screens were erected for fans to witness Garg's final journey. The state declared a dry day, and union minister Kiren Rijiju will represent the Centre at the rites. Prominent state figures, including the Governor, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Assembly Speaker, and opposition leaders, will attend.

TRENDING

1
Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

 Global
2
Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Treatment

Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Tre...

 India
3
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium
4
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025