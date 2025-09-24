Assam Bans North East Festival Organizer After Singer's Tragic Death

The Assam government has taken decisive action against Syamkanu Mahanta, banning him from organizing events in the state. This prohibition follows the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who attended the North East Festival in Singapore organized by Mahanta, before tragically passing away while swimming.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, communicated the state's decision on a social media platform, confirming that no financial grants or sponsorships will be extended to any function linked directly or indirectly to Mahanta. The state has also urged the central government to withhold support from him.

The North East Festival, receiving backing from various central government ministries and northeastern states, was overshadowed by Garg's demise. Garg was given a state funeral as thousands paid their respects in Guwahati, celebrating his life with songs and prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)