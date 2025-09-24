Left Menu

Tragedy in Kolkata: Heavy Rains and Electrocution Chaos

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby voiced grief over deaths caused by electrocution during severe rains in Kolkata. Torrential rain led to significant disruption in the city, causing deaths and transport paralysis. The government and party units are urged to aid the affected. Controversy over the cause ensues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:45 IST
Tragedy in Kolkata: Heavy Rains and Electrocution Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata faced severe disruptions following one of the heaviest downpours in nearly 40 years, with 10 fatalities recorded, nine of them due to electrocution. CPI(M) general secretary, MA Baby, expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and urged party units and sympathisers to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected.

On Wednesday, key areas in Kolkata, such as Salt Lake and parts of the north and central city, remained waterlogged. The intense rains disrupted air, rail, and road transport, forced the closure of educational institutions, and prompted the government to advance Puja holidays.

Controversy arose as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation and Kolkata's power utility CESC for the tragedies, citing unsecured live wires as a cause. CESC, however, denied any connection between the fatalities and its distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over Political Banners on Flood Relief Trucks in Maharashtra

Controversy Erupts Over Political Banners on Flood Relief Trucks in Maharash...

 India
3
Flags of Controversy: French Mayors Challenge State Neutrality

Flags of Controversy: French Mayors Challenge State Neutrality

 Global
4
UNGA-80 Leaders Call for Stronger Action on Humanitarian-Development-Peace

UNGA-80 Leaders Call for Stronger Action on Humanitarian-Development-Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025