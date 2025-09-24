Tragedy in Kolkata: Heavy Rains and Electrocution Chaos

Kolkata faced severe disruptions following one of the heaviest downpours in nearly 40 years, with 10 fatalities recorded, nine of them due to electrocution. CPI(M) general secretary, MA Baby, expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and urged party units and sympathisers to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected.

On Wednesday, key areas in Kolkata, such as Salt Lake and parts of the north and central city, remained waterlogged. The intense rains disrupted air, rail, and road transport, forced the closure of educational institutions, and prompted the government to advance Puja holidays.

Controversy arose as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation and Kolkata's power utility CESC for the tragedies, citing unsecured live wires as a cause. CESC, however, denied any connection between the fatalities and its distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)