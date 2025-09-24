Tragedy in Kolkata: Heavy Rains and Electrocution Chaos
CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby voiced grief over deaths caused by electrocution during severe rains in Kolkata. Torrential rain led to significant disruption in the city, causing deaths and transport paralysis. The government and party units are urged to aid the affected. Controversy over the cause ensues.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata faced severe disruptions following one of the heaviest downpours in nearly 40 years, with 10 fatalities recorded, nine of them due to electrocution. CPI(M) general secretary, MA Baby, expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and urged party units and sympathisers to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected.
On Wednesday, key areas in Kolkata, such as Salt Lake and parts of the north and central city, remained waterlogged. The intense rains disrupted air, rail, and road transport, forced the closure of educational institutions, and prompted the government to advance Puja holidays.
Controversy arose as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation and Kolkata's power utility CESC for the tragedies, citing unsecured live wires as a cause. CESC, however, denied any connection between the fatalities and its distribution network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Ignites Over Alleged CPI(M)-BJP Alliance at Global Ayyappa Sangamam
Calamity Strikes Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee Lays Blame Amidst Historic Downpour
CPI(M) Delegation Embarks on Strategic Exchange with China's CPC
Mamata Banerjee Slams Central Government Amid GST Reforms Rollout
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre on GST and Emphasizes Unity During Durga Puja