Artistic Reflections on Identity and Disappearance: Ranjan Kaul's Stirring Exhibition

Ranjan Kaul's exhibition 'Within, Without: Tales of Evanescence' addresses child abduction, identity erasure, and exploitation. Inspired by true stories, the artworks spotlight humanitarian concerns in conflict zones, employing poetry and symbolism. It features paintings, collages, and sculptures exploring themes of identity and absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:09 IST
Ranjan Kaul's sixth solo exhibition, titled "Within, Without: Tales of Evanescence", presents a poignant exploration of identity and absence through his art. The exhibition features paintings, woodcut prints, collages, and sculptures that depict harrowing themes such as child abduction, identity erasure, and exploitation, drawing from real-life incidents that reveal the stark realities of contemporary society.

Kaul's work is deeply inspired by newspaper classifieds on missing persons and stories of disappearances. By employing a range of artistic devices and visual narratives, including poetry and metaphors, Kaul engages with humanitarian concerns, illustrating the plight of victims of trafficking, conflicts, and disappearances. Through a layered approach, his art reflects on identity, obscurity, and survival, maintaining a unique aesthetic through form, texture, and color.

The exhibition further delves into socio-political themes, portraying stories of survival and despair amid conflicts, such as the civil war in Sudan. Kaul offers a tribute to the missing who linger in memory, with his exhibition moving from Bikaner House to Urban Fringe in Okhla, running from September 27 to October 5.

