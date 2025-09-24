Left Menu

Empowering Future Animators: Reliance Animation's Workshop Initiative in Mumbai Schools

Reliance Animation Studios teams up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to inspire students in Mumbai schools through workshops on Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC). The initiative aims to nurture creativity and career awareness in the growing AVGC industry, encouraging students toward innovative paths.

24-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai witnessed a major initiative as Reliance Animation Studios collaborated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to launch career-focused workshops across 1,118 BMC-run schools. The workshops aim to engage students in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) by enhancing memory, communication, and creativity.

The program's inaugural session, held at Mumbai Public School, Andheri West, offered students hands-on experience in the creative process through activities like voice modulation and drawing. A special behind-the-scenes screening of 'The Making of Little Singham' captivated students, deepening their connection to animation.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, expressed pride in the initiative, highlighting its role in nurturing future talent for India's animation and gaming industry. The workshops promise to be a valuable bridge between educational institutions, audiences, and the AVGC ecosystem.

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

