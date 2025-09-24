Left Menu

Startup Singam Season 2: Empowering Tamil Nadu's Budding Entrepreneurs

Startup Singam, a reality television show by Baanhem Ventures, welcomes industry leaders to its second season. The show aims to boost entrepreneurs through investment, governance, and mentorship. Season 2 promises Rs 100 crore in investor commitments and selected 75 startups for support in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:20 IST
Startup Singam Season 2: Empowering Tamil Nadu's Budding Entrepreneurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Baanhem Ventures is gearing up for the second season of Startup Singam, a reality TV show aimed at propelling budding entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu. The show has roped in distinguished industry icons to serve as mentors and investors, enhancing the governance and mentorship aspects of the budding enterprises.

The high-profile panel includes Kumar Vembu as the chief mentor, along with prominent figures like Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital Funds, Girish Mathrubootham from Freshworks, and other influential business leaders. This diverse expertise is set to empower startups with not only financial backing but also pivotal guidance.

After a successful first season that saw 35 startups secure significant funding, Season 2 raises the stakes with Rs 100 crore in investor commitments for nearly 75 startups. Baanhem Ventures co-founders emphasize the transformative impact this initiative is poised to have on Tamil Nadu's emerging startup ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

 United States
2
KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism in Politics

KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism ...

 India
3
NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

 India
4
Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Lad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025