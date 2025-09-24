Startup Singam Season 2: Empowering Tamil Nadu's Budding Entrepreneurs

Baanhem Ventures is gearing up for the second season of Startup Singam, a reality TV show aimed at propelling budding entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu. The show has roped in distinguished industry icons to serve as mentors and investors, enhancing the governance and mentorship aspects of the budding enterprises.

The high-profile panel includes Kumar Vembu as the chief mentor, along with prominent figures like Gopal Srinivasan of TVS Capital Funds, Girish Mathrubootham from Freshworks, and other influential business leaders. This diverse expertise is set to empower startups with not only financial backing but also pivotal guidance.

After a successful first season that saw 35 startups secure significant funding, Season 2 raises the stakes with Rs 100 crore in investor commitments for nearly 75 startups. Baanhem Ventures co-founders emphasize the transformative impact this initiative is poised to have on Tamil Nadu's emerging startup ecosystem.