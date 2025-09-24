Revitalizing Handloom & Handicrafts: A Collaborative Vision for Northeast India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia proposed collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Textiles and northeastern states to boost the handloom and handicrafts sector. Emphasizing a phased approach, Scindia outlined plans for market development and unique product identification to enhance the region's economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called for a strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Textiles and the eight northeastern states to tap into the region's handloom and handicrafts potential. During a high-level task force meeting, Scindia introduced a plan structured around six action points designed to stimulate sector growth.
Scindia, who also holds the post of Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), emphasized a phased approach with 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year plans. The initial focus is on identifying iconic handloom and handicraft products for all eight states, which will later expand to highlight each state's unique offerings to strengthen NER's market presence.
Convened under the chairmanship of Nagaland Chief Minister Pu Neiphiu Rio, the meeting underscored the importance of a whole-of-government strategy. Scindia pushed for the establishment of dedicated working groups to prepare for pilot projects by November-December and advocated for improved market access to bolster the region's artisan community.
