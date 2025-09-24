Tragedy Strikes at Leelaur Lake: Calls for Safety Measures Intensify

A tragic incident occurred at the historic Leelaur Lake in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district when a 14-year-old boy drowned while bathing, officials reported on Wednesday.

Identified as Jitendra, or Bhola, the young boy's body was discovered afloat in the lake on Wednesday afternoon by villagers who retrieved it with the help of a boat.

Locals blamed the lack of trained boatmen and divers for the tragedy, citing this as the first fatality since the lake's redevelopment aimed at boosting tourism. They called for immediate measures to enhance safety regulations.

