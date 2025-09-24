Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Leelaur Lake: Calls for Safety Measures Intensify

A 14-year-old boy, Jitendra, drowned in Leelaur Lake, Bareilly. The absence of trained boatmen and divers is blamed for the tragedy. Locals demand immediate safety measures as the lake, aimed at promoting tourism, saw its first fatal incident after redevelopment. Financial assistance is promised to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Leelaur Lake: Calls for Safety Measures Intensify
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at the historic Leelaur Lake in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district when a 14-year-old boy drowned while bathing, officials reported on Wednesday.

Identified as Jitendra, or Bhola, the young boy's body was discovered afloat in the lake on Wednesday afternoon by villagers who retrieved it with the help of a boat.

Locals blamed the lack of trained boatmen and divers for the tragedy, citing this as the first fatality since the lake's redevelopment aimed at boosting tourism. They called for immediate measures to enhance safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fernando Alonso Considers Retirement: Will 2024 Be His Final Lap?

Fernando Alonso Considers Retirement: Will 2024 Be His Final Lap?

 United Kingdom
2
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
3
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
4
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025