Historic Reflections: Leadership and Strategy Lessons from Lt Gen Thorat's Autobiography

In a reflective acknowledgment of historical hindsight, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan spoke about the missed strategic opportunity involving the Indian Air Force during the 1962 Sino-Indian war. According to Chauhan, air power might have significantly altered the course of the conflict.

Chauhan made these observations in a video address during the unveiling of 'Reveille to Retreat,' a revised autobiography of the late Lieutenant General S P P Thorat in Pune. The book provides deep insights into leadership and strategic policy within India's military history.

Chauhan noted the flaws in uniformly applying the forward policy across distinct terrains like Ladakh and NEFA, and he highlighted that contemporary conflicts, like Operation Sindoor, exemplify evolved approaches to military engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)