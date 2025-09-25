'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"

Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited Telugu film, 'They Call Him OG', has finally opened in theatres. The film also features Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as the menacing lead antagonist. Amid the high anticipation and craze among Pawan Kalyan fans, the film has already raked in praises from viewers.

One of the fans, who appeared to be attending OG's premiere show, told ANI, "It's good. It's very nice. Sujeeth sir is the best." Another one added, "It is going to be a superhit for Pawan Kalyan."

One of the cheerful fans stated that the film comes as a treat for the fans. "It's very good. In the long run, it's a good one for the fans." Another group of fans, who were seen donning OG-special t-shirts, expressed their excitement after watching the film and shared having goosebumps with Pawan Kalyan's star power on the big screen.

Visuals show an enthusiastic crowd outside the theatres, appearing full of energy and excitement for Pawan Kalyan's action thriller. Amid the Navratri festivities, the film's release seems to have sparked a fresh wave of joy among his fans. Earlier on Wednesday night, many flocked to the theatres for the premiere shows. The fans have erected a long cutout of the actor outside the theatres in Hyderabad. Apart from that, people were seen cheering for the actor as they got ready for the premiere shows.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi play the lead roles in this crime drama. It also stars Arjun Das and Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The film's trailer was recently unveiled, revolving around the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera.

The Telugu language trailer introduced the volatile Mumbai, which is engulfed in gang wars, leading to violence and chaos in the city. As the trailer progresses, Pawan's character is introduced as the one who holds the power to curb the unhinged violence in the state. In the video, the actor was seen swinging a samurai sword, his ultimate weapon, to fight the goons. (ANI)

