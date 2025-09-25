Swarovski Illuminates Diwali 2025 with Dazzling Collection
Swarovski unveils its 2025 Diwali collection with actor Rashmika Mandanna as the new India Brand Ambassador. Celebrating its 130th anniversary, the collection epitomizes the joy of light and togetherness. Exquisite designs, inspired by the festival's lights, are available in India and online.
- Country:
- India
As the Festival of Lights draws near, Swarovski has launched its 2025 Diwali collection, blending its rich heritage with refined artistry. Drawing inspiration from the luminous diyas, each piece in the collection celebrates the joy of adornment and shared traditions.
The campaign prominently features Rashmika Mandanna, who steps in as Swarovski's new India Brand Ambassador. Known for her authenticity and charm, Rashmika embodies the collection's essence, celebrating both inner and outer radiance.
The Diwali 2025 collection features bold, intricately designed jewelry alongside signature timepieces. The launch coincides with Swarovski's 130th anniversary, marking a milestone in creativity and craftsmanship. The collection is available at Swarovski boutiques across India and online.
- READ MORE ON:
- Swarovski
- Diwali
- 2025
- Rashmika Mandanna
- jewelry
- collection
- India
- artistry
- festival
- designs
ALSO READ
Lisa Keightley Joins Mumbai Indians: A New Era in Women's Cricket
Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success
US-India Relations: A Dynamic Partnership Navigating Challenges
India's Swadeshi Surge: UP Trade Show 2025 Kicks Off Jolt Towards Self-Reliance
India Paves Path as Global Pioneer in Green Hydrogen