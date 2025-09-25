Swarovski Illuminates Diwali 2025 with Dazzling Collection

As the Festival of Lights draws near, Swarovski has launched its 2025 Diwali collection, blending its rich heritage with refined artistry. Drawing inspiration from the luminous diyas, each piece in the collection celebrates the joy of adornment and shared traditions.

The campaign prominently features Rashmika Mandanna, who steps in as Swarovski's new India Brand Ambassador. Known for her authenticity and charm, Rashmika embodies the collection's essence, celebrating both inner and outer radiance.

The Diwali 2025 collection features bold, intricately designed jewelry alongside signature timepieces. The launch coincides with Swarovski's 130th anniversary, marking a milestone in creativity and craftsmanship. The collection is available at Swarovski boutiques across India and online.