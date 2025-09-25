Left Menu

Swarovski Illuminates Diwali 2025 with Dazzling Collection

Swarovski unveils its 2025 Diwali collection with actor Rashmika Mandanna as the new India Brand Ambassador. Celebrating its 130th anniversary, the collection epitomizes the joy of light and togetherness. Exquisite designs, inspired by the festival's lights, are available in India and online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Festival of Lights draws near, Swarovski has launched its 2025 Diwali collection, blending its rich heritage with refined artistry. Drawing inspiration from the luminous diyas, each piece in the collection celebrates the joy of adornment and shared traditions.

The campaign prominently features Rashmika Mandanna, who steps in as Swarovski's new India Brand Ambassador. Known for her authenticity and charm, Rashmika embodies the collection's essence, celebrating both inner and outer radiance.

The Diwali 2025 collection features bold, intricately designed jewelry alongside signature timepieces. The launch coincides with Swarovski's 130th anniversary, marking a milestone in creativity and craftsmanship. The collection is available at Swarovski boutiques across India and online.

