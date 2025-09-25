Controversy at Sri Sharada Institute: Allegations of Coercion and Harassment by Self-Styled Godman
Female students of Sri Sharada Institute faced alleged harassment and coercion from Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, as per an FIR. Accusations include forced visits, name changes, and intimidation. The police have begun an investigation, and efforts are underway to prevent the accused from leaving the country.
An FIR has been filed against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati after allegations surfaced of female students being coerced and harassed at the Sri Sharada Institute in Delhi. One student reported being forced to change her name, while others were reportedly threatened with suspension if they resisted his advances.
The allegations came to light during a virtual interaction where more than 30 students revealed incidents of intimidation by Sarawati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy. The complaint notes that economically disadvantaged students were particularly vulnerable to his manipulations.
The Delhi Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation from the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. To ensure the swami does not flee the country, a lookout circular has been issued, and multiple teams have been organized to locate and arrest him.
