YES BANK's 'Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo' Initiative Spreads Festive Cheer

In an impressive showcase of community spirit, YES BANK in collaboration with the Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation and the Rotary Club of Calcutta Metropolitan East conducted the 3rd 'Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo' distribution ceremony in Kolkata.

The initiative, which handed out over 9,000 new clothes to underprivileged children, marked a significant achievement in advancing its inclusive goal.

YES BANK's Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Nipun Kaushal, emphasized the importance of cultural traditions in strengthening community bonds, a sentiment deeply resonating in Bengal during Durga Puja celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)