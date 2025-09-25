YES BANK's 'Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo' Initiative Spreads Festive Cheer
YES BANK, along with partners, hosted the 3rd 'Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo,' a CSR initiative distributing over 9,000 new clothes to underprivileged children in Kolkata. Spearheaded by Satyam Roychowdhury, the event highlights inclusivity and community spirit, showcasing collective contributions from diverse community members.
In an impressive showcase of community spirit, YES BANK in collaboration with the Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation and the Rotary Club of Calcutta Metropolitan East conducted the 3rd 'Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo' distribution ceremony in Kolkata.
The initiative, which handed out over 9,000 new clothes to underprivileged children, marked a significant achievement in advancing its inclusive goal.
YES BANK's Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Nipun Kaushal, emphasized the importance of cultural traditions in strengthening community bonds, a sentiment deeply resonating in Bengal during Durga Puja celebrations.
