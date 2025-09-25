Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Ideas at TEDx IEM Salt Lake
The inaugural TEDx IEM Salt Lake event took place at the IEM IEDC Centre in New Delhi, under the theme “Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Everything”. The event featured diverse speakers from the art, media, science, and cultural sectors, highlighting innovative thinking and meaningful dialogue for the future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
New Delhi played host to the first-ever TEDx IEM Salt Lake event, held at the IEM IEDC Centre under the intriguing theme 'Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Everything.'
The event, inaugurated by key figures from the IEM-UEM Group, sought to foster creativity and innovation through engaging speeches and performances.
With speakers from various fields providing unique perspectives, the event successfully bridged academics with real-world ideas, positioning itself as a fresh platform for dialogue in Kolkata's academic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TEDx
- IEM
- innovation
- creativity
- culture
- technology
- New Delhi
- Kolkata
- ideas
- speakers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3D-Printed Durga: A Blend of Tradition and Technology
Global Court's Climate Opinion Sparks Legal Action Debate in New Delhi
Artificial Wombs: The Next Frontier in Reproductive Technology
Dalian's Football Fiesta: A Fusion of Sport and Culture
Vibrant Navratri: Celebrating Culture and Tourism in Vijayawada