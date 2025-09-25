Left Menu

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Ideas at TEDx IEM Salt Lake

The inaugural TEDx IEM Salt Lake event took place at the IEM IEDC Centre in New Delhi, under the theme “Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Everything”. The event featured diverse speakers from the art, media, science, and cultural sectors, highlighting innovative thinking and meaningful dialogue for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi played host to the first-ever TEDx IEM Salt Lake event, held at the IEM IEDC Centre under the intriguing theme 'Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Everything.'

The event, inaugurated by key figures from the IEM-UEM Group, sought to foster creativity and innovation through engaging speeches and performances.

With speakers from various fields providing unique perspectives, the event successfully bridged academics with real-world ideas, positioning itself as a fresh platform for dialogue in Kolkata's academic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

