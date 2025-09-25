Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Ideas at TEDx IEM Salt Lake

New Delhi played host to the first-ever TEDx IEM Salt Lake event, held at the IEM IEDC Centre under the intriguing theme 'Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Everything.'

The event, inaugurated by key figures from the IEM-UEM Group, sought to foster creativity and innovation through engaging speeches and performances.

With speakers from various fields providing unique perspectives, the event successfully bridged academics with real-world ideas, positioning itself as a fresh platform for dialogue in Kolkata's academic landscape.

