OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition: A Fusion of Tradition and Tech
OPPO unveils the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition, a smartphone merging Indian cultural motifs with cutting-edge technology, featuring heat-sensitive color-changing design. Priced at ₹39,999, it's available at reduced rates during festive offers. The device includes features like advanced imaging, multitasking abilities, and robust durability tailored for celebratory and everyday use.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi witnessed a vibrant launch on September 25, 2025, as OPPO introduced its Reno14 5G Diwali Edition. The device seamlessly marries rich Indian cultural elements with pioneering technology, featuring a unique heat-sensitive color-changing exterior in celebration of Diwali.
With meticulous design rooted in Indian traditions, the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition boasts symbols such as the sacred mandala and the peacock, India's national bird. The phone's aesthetic journey is complemented by its GlowShift Technology, allowing transformative color experiences triggered by body temperature.
Enhancing its aesthetic appeal, the Diwali Edition stands resilient with aerospace-grade aluminum and advanced imaging capabilities. Retailing for ₹39,999, with festive offers dropping the price to ₹36,999, OPPO's latest release sets a gold standard for innovation merged with cultural homage.
