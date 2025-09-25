Chaos Erupts Outside Singer's Manager's Residence

Tensions flared outside the residence of singer Zubeen Garg's manager as a group of protestors engaged in stone-pelting against police vehicles on Thursday, authorities reported.

The incident occurred while police were escorting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the manager, Siddhartha Sharma's home, as part of their inquiry into the recent death of the acclaimed singer.

Protestors, accusing Sharma of involvement in the untimely demise, demanded his immediate arrest. The escalating chaos prompted a mild baton charge by police to disperse the crowd, aiding the secure departure of police vehicles.