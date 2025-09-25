Golf-Europe's Ryder Cup team playing to a familiar tune with away fans back

Europe's Ryder Cup team can expect a familiar chorus at Bethpage Black this year as the usual crowd of blue-and-gold-clad fans return to the United States with a song in their heart.

The Europeans slogged through a dreadful 2021 campaign at Whistling Straits, the last time the Ryder Cup was hosted in the U.S., with COVID-19 travel restrictions keeping the usual army of European fans at home as their team slumped to defeat. While the American fans will almost certainly outnumber the Europeans on rowdy Long Island, a sizeable away crowd of flag-waving visitors made themselves known at Wednesday's Opening Ceremony, in a welcome preview for the holders.

"They were pretty good last night at the Opening Ceremony to be honest," said Shane Lowry, competing in his third Ryder Cup. "I'm pretty sure there are going to be quite a few Europeans here this week, hopefully they can be as loud as they can. Hopefully we can give them something to cheer about."

Europe's long-standing "Ryder Cup Guardians" fan group has once again taken up the songwriter's mantle, posting on their website a series of suggested anthems that have become a trademark of the visiting crowd. While it seems the best the Americans can muster for captain Keegan Bradley's team is a lusty chant of "USA! USA! USA!" Europe brings creative flair.

"He's in their he-ads, in their heads, Ro-ry, Ro-ry, Ro-ry-ry-ry," one chant goes, set to the tune of The Cranberries' famed "Zombie." "He's got no nerves and he's in Keegan's brain," begins another set to Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls Of Fire."

"Too much Bob drives the Yanks insane. He is our Scot, he's running hot. Goodness Gracious Bob MacIntyre!" Austrian Sepp Straka, who spent some of his formative years living in the United States, said the songs help the away crowd stand apart.

"The songs are great. The songs in Europe are incredible. It makes for a fun environment," he told reporters. "It's just a little bit of a difference in cultures."

