Delhi Government Launches Competition for Official Logo
The Delhi government is organizing a nationwide competition to create an official logo that reflects the city's history and culture. Participants can submit entries until Friday, with prizes awarded for the top designs. The logo aims to encapsulate Delhi's identity and aspirations as the national capital.
The Delhi government's initiative to find an official logo is generating excitement as it seeks creative inputs from citizens across the nation. The project aims to encapsulate the essence of Delhi's rich history, cultural diversity, and its status as a symbolic hub of democratic values.
Starting earlier this month, the competition invites individuals to contribute their artistic ideas via the MyGov.in platform, and submissions will close at 11.45 pm on Friday. The challenge focuses on themes of 'Delhi's Heritage, Unity in Diversity and Future Vision,' offering participants the chance to win cash prizes for standout designs.
A senior government official detailed that the winning design will symbolize Delhi's identity, featuring world-renowned landmarks like the Lal Qila and Qutub Minar. The competition not only celebrates Delhi's historical and cultural richness but also its ongoing journey towards a progressive and inclusive future.
