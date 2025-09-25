Left Menu

Haryana's Cleanliness Crusade: Aiming for the Top with Swachhta Initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a new cleanliness ranking system to promote competition among municipal bodies. The campaign involves engaging citizens and organisations to maintain cleanliness, with incentives for top performers and active contributors. The initiative includes clearing waste, planting trees, and constructing toilets across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to enhance cleanliness across Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the launch of a cleanliness ranking system to spur healthy competition among municipal bodies. Addressing a gathering in Panchkula, he highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining cleanliness.

The initiative, part of the 'Shramdan Abhiyan- Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath', aims to motivate top-performing bodies and honour 'Swachhta Mitras'. Saini emphasized that the drive should be seen as a daily commitment, rather than a one-day effort.

Significant efforts are underway to clean up waste and plant millions of trees, with aims to improve the state's environment. Since 2014, millions of saplings have been planted to combat pollution and enhance greenery. On a broader scale, extensive toilet construction continues, further solidifying Haryana's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

