Heroic Rescue: Monkeys Saved amid Latur Floods
In Latur district, rescue workers responded to stranded monkeys trapped on trees by floodwaters from the Manjra river. With food scarce, the team provided bananas, helping the monkeys survive. The severe weather has devastated crops and claimed lives across Marathwada, highlighting the region's challenges with flooding.
Rescue workers in Maharashtra's Latur district delivered aid to a troop of monkeys trapped on trees in a flood zone. Isolated by the rising Manjra river in Nilanga tehsil, the monkeys, including four young ones, were supplied with bananas by the team.
Persistent heavy rainfall led to overflowing rivers in Latur, compelling authorities to release dam gates. While crops along riverbanks suffered submersion, numerous trees in Chinchodi village were surrounded by floodwaters, entrapping eight to ten monkeys without food.
Notified by locals, the district authorities dispatched a rescue team equipped with a boat. Initially wary of human contact, the monkeys resisted evacuation. However, rescuers secured banana bunches to the trees, and upon the team's departure, the famished monkeys consumed the fruit, an official reported.
With inputs from agencies.
