Durga Angan: A Celebration of Bengal's Cultural Heritage

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has announced the creation of 'Durga Angan', a new complex showcasing Durga Puja crafts and culture. Scheduled for completion in two years, it will be a world-class attraction. Durga Puja holds UNESCO heritage status, underscoring its cultural importance.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed plans for 'Durga Angan', a state-of-the-art complex dedicated to showcasing West Bengal's Durga Puja crafts and culture. Scheduled for completion in two years, the complex will stand near New Town's Eco Park and will be accessible to visitors all year round.

The Durga Puja festival, now recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, will be honored through this new development, which promises to be world-class, akin to Jagannath Dham. The necessary land has been procured, the cabinet has greenlit the project, and a trust has been established to oversee its execution.

Banerjee also highlighted the importance of linguistic respect during her speech, emphasizing the inclusiveness of Bengali culture. Speaking at the Alipore Bodyguard Lines pandal, styled after the Jagannath temple, she praised the police for their efforts in creating the year's best pandal.

