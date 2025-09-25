Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Vatican-themed Durga Puja Pandal

A Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi themed after Vatican City has sparked controversy with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which claims the theme is against Hindu sentiments and promotes conversion. The pandal's organisers reject these allegations, asserting their intent was purely thematic, not religious.

Controversy Erupts Over Vatican-themed Durga Puja Pandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Vatican City-themed Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi has incited a heated debate, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) accusing organizers of hurting Hindu religious sentiments and promoting conversions. The pandal, adorned with Christian symbols and imagery, has drawn ire from Hindu spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

The VHP alleges the thematic choice undermines Hindu traditions and calls for the removal of Christian imagery. In response, Vicky Yadav, president of the organising RR Sporting Club, refutes these claims, stating that the theme was chosen for its artistic value without intending religious offense.

Yadav emphasizes the secular nature of the event and the enjoyment it brings to diverse communities. He assures adherence to Vedic traditions, underscoring that the theme reflects cultural exploration rather than religious conversion.

