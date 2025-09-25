Grand Cauvery Aarti at KRS: A Cultural Spectacle

The Cauvery Aarti, modeled after Varanasi's famous Ganga Aarti, is set to illuminate the Brindavan garden at Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam in Mandya for five consecutive days starting September 26, according to an announcement from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's office on Thursday.

Anticipating a turnout of between 8,000 to 10,000 tourists daily, the event promises to be a major cultural attraction, drawing visitors from across Karnataka and beyond. In a gesture of hospitality, Shivakumar, who also serves as the Minister for Water Resources, has arranged for the distribution of free laddus to attendees.

This inaugural Cauvery Aarti marks a significant cultural and religious event in South India, drawing inspiration from a similar tradition in North India. The event will be officially launched by Shivakumar with a flower offering to the river Cauvery on Friday evening.