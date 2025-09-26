Splashing Back: Ganga Rafting Resumes in Rishikesh
Rafting activities on the Ganga river in the Muni Ki Reti area near Rishikesh are set to resume on September 27 after a monsoon hiatus. A joint inspection led to safety precautions being prioritized, especially concerning life jackets, to ensure an accident-free season.
26-09-2025
In an exhilarating revival, rafting on the Ganga river near Rishikesh is scheduled to recommence on September 27, following a seasonal break due to monsoon-related safety concerns.
The decision follows a comprehensive inspection by officials from the district administration, Forest Department, and Tourism Department, as confirmed by Tehri District Tourism and Adventure Tourism Development Officer Jaspal Singh Chauhan.
Emphasizing safety, Chauhan highlighted the importance of life jackets, indicating that rigorous quality checks will be implemented to avert potential accidents, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for tourists.
