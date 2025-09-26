Left Menu

Splashing Back: Ganga Rafting Resumes in Rishikesh

Rafting activities on the Ganga river in the Muni Ki Reti area near Rishikesh are set to resume on September 27 after a monsoon hiatus. A joint inspection led to safety precautions being prioritized, especially concerning life jackets, to ensure an accident-free season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:33 IST
Splashing Back: Ganga Rafting Resumes in Rishikesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating revival, rafting on the Ganga river near Rishikesh is scheduled to recommence on September 27, following a seasonal break due to monsoon-related safety concerns.

The decision follows a comprehensive inspection by officials from the district administration, Forest Department, and Tourism Department, as confirmed by Tehri District Tourism and Adventure Tourism Development Officer Jaspal Singh Chauhan.

Emphasizing safety, Chauhan highlighted the importance of life jackets, indicating that rigorous quality checks will be implemented to avert potential accidents, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for tourists.

TRENDING

1
Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

 Global
2
Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Strikes on Houthi Targets in Sanaa

Escalation in Conflict: Israeli Strikes on Houthi Targets in Sanaa

 Global
4
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025