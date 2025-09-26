TikTok's Uncertain Future: Navigating National Security and Social Influence
An executive order by former President Trump and legislation by President Biden place TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, in a complex situation requiring a sale to a U.S. company. The outcome may shift how young Americans consume information, with TikTok being a major news source for this age group.
- Country:
- United States
In a move that could redefine the landscape of social media consumption, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order addressing TikTok's operations in the United States. The order outlines a qualified sale to meet national security standards.
The current administration under President Joe Biden has demanded that China's ByteDance divest TikTok's U.S. assets. While Biden's legislation calls for a sale by early this year to avoid a ban, Trump's repeated orders have maintained the platform's operations as negotiations continue.
The unfolding situation is noteworthy given TikTok's role as a primary news source for Americans under 30, surpassing other social media giants. Any significant changes could impact how young users access information, according to a recent Pew Research Centre study.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TikTok's Future Secured: Trump's Executive Order Sets New Path
Trump says China's Xi has approved of proposed deal putting TikTok under US ownership, reports AP.
World's Two Giants Seek Common Ground: US-China Dialogue on Trade and Diplomacy
Showdown at the U.N.: Russia and China Push for Delay in Iran Sanctions
Jannik Sinner Shines as Alcaraz Battles Injury at China Open