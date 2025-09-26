TikTok's Uncertain Future: Navigating National Security and Social Influence

In a move that could redefine the landscape of social media consumption, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order addressing TikTok's operations in the United States. The order outlines a qualified sale to meet national security standards.

The current administration under President Joe Biden has demanded that China's ByteDance divest TikTok's U.S. assets. While Biden's legislation calls for a sale by early this year to avoid a ban, Trump's repeated orders have maintained the platform's operations as negotiations continue.

The unfolding situation is noteworthy given TikTok's role as a primary news source for Americans under 30, surpassing other social media giants. Any significant changes could impact how young users access information, according to a recent Pew Research Centre study.

