Tribute to a Journalism Luminary: Remembering M L Kotru

Veteran journalist M L Kotru, renowned for his role as a mentor to many and former Resident Editor of The Statesman, passed away in Gurugram. Kotru had an illustrious career, contributing to multiple publications and authoring 'The Kashmir Story'. His passing is seen as a significant loss to journalism.

Tribute to a Journalism Luminary: Remembering M L Kotru
Veteran journalist M L Kotru, a revered figure in India's media landscape and former Resident Editor of The Statesman, has passed away in Gurugram. He leaves behind a legacy of mentorship, having guided numerous journalists throughout his extensive career.

Kotru also served as the India correspondent for The Sunday Times, London, and played an influential role in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir through his contributions to local publications. His involvement with the Press Club of India and the Press Association underscored his commitment to journalism.

Author of 'The Kashmir Story' and editor of 'Asia '72: official guide', Kotru's contributions have left an indelible mark. The Press Club of India mourns his loss, acknowledging his nearly six-decade-long impact on the industry as irreplaceable.

