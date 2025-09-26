Sky-High Ravana Effigy to Illuminate Dwarka's Grand Ramlila Celebration

In a bid to captivate audiences, the Dwarka Ramlila Committee will unveil a remarkable 210-foot effigy of Ravana, standing as the centerpiece of this year's festivities. The monumental figure will be complemented by green firecrackers, with total costs approaching Rs 21 lakh, aimed at rendering the event more eco-friendly.

Assisting in the grand construction are 50 artisans who have traveled from outside Delhi. The Ramlila festivities will also be broadcast live at 200 locations citywide, expanding their reach and enhancing the participation of thousands.

This year's Ramlila centers around Operation Sindoor, promising to offer audiences a meaningful and devotional experience. The 10-day festival concludes with Dussehra on October 2, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and the end of Durga Puja and Navratri festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)