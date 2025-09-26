Democracy Under Fire: AAP Condemns Arrest of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
The Aam Aadmi Party criticizes the BJP-led government for arresting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk amidst protests in Ladakh. AAP calls it an attack on democracy, organizing a vigil at Jantar Mantar. Leaders express concern over human rights and Wangchuk's contribution to education and innovation.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a strong critique against the BJP-led central government over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, deeming it a blatant assault on democracy and citizens' rights.
Wangchuk's arrest followed violent protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and constitutional recognition, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries. No response has been received from BJP thus far.
AAP has planned a 'candlelight vigil' at Jantar Mantar. National convener Arvind Kejriwal equated the situation to the downfall of tyrants, indicating growing dictatorship. Leader Manish Sisodia highlighted Wangchuk's educational impact, condemning the government's actions.
