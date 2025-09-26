Noel Clarke Arrested: Former 'Doctor Who' Star Faces Legal Challenges

Renowned actor Noel Clarke, celebrated for his roles in 'Doctor Who' and the indie hit 'Kidulthood,' was reportedly apprehended in London. His arrest took place at his Kensington family residence, where Metropolitan Police officers conducted a raid, confiscating laptops and documents as part of their ongoing investigation.

Sources indicate that the arrest follows Clarke's significant legal setback, as he recently lost a high-profile libel lawsuit against The Guardian. The publication had previously reported allegations from over 20 women accusing Clarke of sexual misconduct, claims he has consistently denied. As a consequence of the lawsuit, the 49-year-old actor is mandated to pay The Guardian's publisher a minimum of £3 million in legal expenses.

Since the emergence of these allegations, Clarke's once-thriving acting career has experienced a marked decline. His last appearance on British television was in the ITV drama 'Viewpoint' in 2021. Clarke, who gained widespread recognition for his creation of 'Kidulthood,' also featured in prominent productions like 'Star Trek Into Darkness' and 'Bulletproof.'