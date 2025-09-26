Left Menu

Turmoil in Ladakh: Rights Demands in the Face of Suppression

Himachal Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi supports climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in demanding constitutional rights for Ladakh. Protests for Ladakh's statehood led to arrests and internet shutdowns. Negi criticizes the government's repressive actions, warning of national unity risks.

Himachal Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has publicly declared his support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh, asserting that they are merely seeking their constitutional rights. Negi criticized the BJP for employing repressive tactics and utilizing the Enforcement Directorate to silence opposition nationwide.

Addressing the media, Negi claimed a 'police raj' is in effect in Leh-Ladakh, stifling voices advocating for constitutional rights. He warned that suppressing the demands of Wangchuk and Ladakh's residents could harm the country's unity and integrity.

Recent protests in Ladakh for statehood and greater autonomy led to the arrest of Wangchuk, along with internet shutdowns as unrest unfolded. Wangchuk has been a vocal leader for the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, advocating for statehood and constitutional safeguards since the formation of the Ladakh Union Territory in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

