Karnataka's Cultural Boost: 2% Cess on Entertainment to Fund Activists

The Karnataka government has proposed a vision to bolster the welfare of its cine and cultural activists by introducing a 2% cess on cinema tickets and television subscription fees. This initiative is part of the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Act, 2024.

The legislation aims to create a welfare board funded through these levies, focusing on the social security and well-being of individuals engaged in the entertainment sector. Cine and cultural activists aged 18 to 60 are required to register to avail themselves of numerous benefits, including medical reimbursements, accident benefits, and pensions.

The draft rules, officially released by the Labour Department, finalize the cess rate and outline the eligibility criteria and benefits for registered activists, promising comprehensive support and recognition to those contributing to Karnataka's vibrant cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)