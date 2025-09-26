Karnataka's Cultural Boost: 2% Cess on Entertainment to Fund Activists
The Karnataka government plans a 2% cess on movie tickets and TV subscriptions to support cine and cultural activists. Introduced under the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Act, 2024, the funds will aid in welfare schemes, providing social security to registered activists through various benefits.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has proposed a vision to bolster the welfare of its cine and cultural activists by introducing a 2% cess on cinema tickets and television subscription fees. This initiative is part of the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Act, 2024.
The legislation aims to create a welfare board funded through these levies, focusing on the social security and well-being of individuals engaged in the entertainment sector. Cine and cultural activists aged 18 to 60 are required to register to avail themselves of numerous benefits, including medical reimbursements, accident benefits, and pensions.
The draft rules, officially released by the Labour Department, finalize the cess rate and outline the eligibility criteria and benefits for registered activists, promising comprehensive support and recognition to those contributing to Karnataka's vibrant cultural landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- cinema
- entertainment
- government
- funding
- welfare
- activists
- cultural
- law
- 2024
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Launches Web Portal for Soldier Welfare
Funding Tussle: Tamil Nadu's Contribution and Uttar Pradesh's Dependency
Pro-Kannada Activists Disrupt Hindi Diwas Event at Five-Star Hotel
Flotilla Showdown: Tensions Rise as Activists Challenge Gaza Blockade
Cities Lag in Pollution Control Funding Under NCAP