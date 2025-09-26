MiG-21's Final Flight: A Farewell to India's Iconic Fighter Jet

The venerable MiG-21 fighter jets soared across India's skies for a final time, marking the end of an era for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Veterans fondly recalled the aircraft's long-standing service, with former IAF chief B S Dhanoa lauding it as the 'darling of fighter pilots'.

Despite its involvement in numerous crashes that led to its unfortunate moniker as 'flying coffin', those who piloted the MiG-21 defended its reputation, asserting its significance and calling it a 'beautiful machine'. At the decommissioning ceremony, bright skies provided a fitting backdrop for the aircraft's historic farewell.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the MiG-21 as a 'mighty machine' while acknowledging its crucial role in shaping India's air strategy. Distinguished guests including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and former IAF chiefs attended the event, underscoring the aircraft's revered status in the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)