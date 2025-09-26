Mysterious Death of Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg: Investigation Intensifies

The death of revered singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has prompted an intensified investigation by Assam Police's CID. Notices have been issued to witness the events leading to his demise, urging them to present their accounts within 10 days. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) continues its thorough probe, conducting searches at key locations.

State Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called for transparency, alleging negligence in the handling of the event. Garg, who died by drowning on a yacht trip during the North East India Festival, was commemorated with state honors. As Assam's cultural fraternity mourns, the investigation broadens, including associates and community members present that day.

Amid growing public scrutiny, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has suggested a potential CBI inquiry if current efforts fall short. In parallel, police dispel misinformation about internet service suspensions, asserting action against those spreading false claims. Claims on social media surrounding Garg's death and associated protests continue to circulate, reflecting the public's high stakes in the truth being unveiled.

(With inputs from agencies.)