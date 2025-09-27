Leaders Meet: Goa CM Receives Distinctive Kosa Silk from Chhattisgarh

In a significant meeting, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma at the former's official residence. The gathering coincided with the third edition of the Digital Democracy Dialogue.

Sharma, who is in Goa for the event organized by Pune-based Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, discussed digital governance initiatives with Sawant.

After the meeting, Sawant expressed his appreciation for receiving traditional Kosa silk garments from Sharma, emphasizing the fabric's unique craftsmanship and cultural value, rooted deep in Chhattisgarh's heritage.