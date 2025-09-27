Stan Lee's AI Hologram Debuts at L.A. Comic Con
An AI hologram of Stan Lee, the creator of Marvel's iconic superheroes, is set to debut at L.A. Comic Con. Fans will have the chance to interact with the digital version of Lee at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Lee, known for characters like Spider-Man and Hulk, passed away in 2018.
An AI hologram of iconic Marvel creator Stan Lee is making its debut at the L.A. Comic Con this year.
The digital rendition of Lee, who passed away in 2018, will allow fans to interact with him in a specially designed booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Visitors can witness this innovative tribute as the legend posthumously engages with his followers.
