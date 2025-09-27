Lights, Sound, and Controversy: The Battle at Santosh Mitra Square Puja

Tensions are rising at the Santosh Mitra Square Puja in Kolkata, with organizers accusing the police of obstructing their thematic light and sound show for 'Operation Sindoor' under the guise of public safety concerns. The situation escalated when BJP leader Sajal Ghosh threatened drastic measures, including closing the pandal prematurely.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma refuted the claims, emphasizing the police's commitment to ensuring safety as large crowds converge in the area. The assertion from Ghosh that the police's actions were a targeted conspiracy has added a layer of complexity to the ongoing Puja festivities in the city.

The Puja, known for its topical themes near Sealdah railway station, has been a major attraction over the years. As tensions mount, safety protocols and political undercurrents are at the center of the unfolding drama at one of Kolkata's most popular cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)