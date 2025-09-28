Left Menu

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Politicians Unite in Condolence

A tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed 38 lives during actor-politician Vijay's rally. Condolences pour in from Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who expressed deep sorrow over the incident and offered support to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-09-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 09:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Tamil Nadu's Karur, a stampede at a rally held by actor-politician Vijay led to the tragic loss of 38 lives. The deceased include men, women, and children, leaving their families in deep mourning.

Reacting to the tragedy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Late on Saturday, Naidu took to social media to convey his condolences and support to the affected families.

Similarly, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy described the event as an "extremely painful" tragedy. In a press release issued late on Saturday, Reddy expressed his solidarity with the families enduring unimaginable grief during this difficult time.

