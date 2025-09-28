BEML Shines at Global Communication Conclave with Five Prestigious Awards
Defence PSU BEML Ltd was honored with five awards for outstanding communication strategies at the 19th Global Communication Conclave in Goa. Recognized categories include business communication, corporate partnership, and innovative strategies. These accolades highlight BEML's strong media relations and digital-first initiatives.
BEML Ltd, a prominent player in the defense sector, has received five prestigious awards for its exceptional communication strategies at the 19th Global Communication Conclave, hosted in Goa. The company was honored for its innovations in business communication leadership, content marketing, and corporate partnerships.
A statement from BEML highlighted the company's new brand identity, change communication initiatives, and thought leadership as key elements in winning these awards. Their digital-first approach and robust media relations were also notable factors in their success.
The accolades underscore BEML's commitment to impactful content-led initiatives and innovative communication strategies that resonate across the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
