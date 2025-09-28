Left Menu

BEML Shines at Global Communication Conclave with Five Prestigious Awards

Defence PSU BEML Ltd was honored with five awards for outstanding communication strategies at the 19th Global Communication Conclave in Goa. Recognized categories include business communication, corporate partnership, and innovative strategies. These accolades highlight BEML's strong media relations and digital-first initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:06 IST
BEML Shines at Global Communication Conclave with Five Prestigious Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BEML Ltd, a prominent player in the defense sector, has received five prestigious awards for its exceptional communication strategies at the 19th Global Communication Conclave, hosted in Goa. The company was honored for its innovations in business communication leadership, content marketing, and corporate partnerships.

A statement from BEML highlighted the company's new brand identity, change communication initiatives, and thought leadership as key elements in winning these awards. Their digital-first approach and robust media relations were also notable factors in their success.

The accolades underscore BEML's commitment to impactful content-led initiatives and innovative communication strategies that resonate across the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

 India
2
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

 India
3
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
4
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025