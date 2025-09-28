Left Menu

Unmasking Identities: The IHC Theatre Festival Chronicles

The IHC Theatre Festival celebrated contemporary Indian theatre, intertwining themes of self-discovery, gender, caste, and modernity. From heartfelt narratives and societal introspection to humorous portrayals of relationships, it challenged and enlightened audiences. Notable plays included 'Mehroon', 'Naam Mein Ka Rahwo Hai?', and 'Saanp Seedhi', each exploring varying facets of human emotion and societal norms.

Unmasking Identities: The IHC Theatre Festival Chronicles
The IHC Theatre Festival offered a compelling exploration into the depths of human narratives, socially pertinent themes, and the unwavering strength of storytelling in contemporary Indian theatre.

One captivating performance, 'Mehroon' by Sarah Mariam and Amitesh Grover, melded song and theatrical prowess to blur reality's boundaries. The production invited audiences into an intimate reflection on desire and the complexities of the heart.

Across the 10-day event, stories like Saurabh Nayyar's 'Naam Mein Ka Rahwo Hai?' and the poignant 'Kela Jamunwali' by Bhumika Dube highlighted the festival's strength in provoking thought and inciting reflection on love, truth, and power dynamics.

