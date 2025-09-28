Left Menu

Recovered Relic: Peedam's Journey Back to Sabarimala

The Vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board recovered a missing peedam from the Sabarimala temple. The relic was found at a sponsor’s relative's home after an investigation prompted by a court order. The peedam will be moved back to the temple, with a report to be filed in court.

Recovered Relic: Peedam's Journey Back to Sabarimala
The Vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has made a significant recovery by locating a missing peedam, initially meant for the Dwarapalaka idols at the Sabarimala temple. This discovery was made at the residence of a sponsor's relative in Thiruvananthapuram, officials announced on Sunday.

Led by TDB Vigilance and Security Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar V, the team traced the peedam to Venjaramoodu, in the house of a relative of sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty. In 2019, Potty had claimed the donation of an additional peedam, which was not seen at the Sabarimala temple. This claim caught the attention of the Kerala High Court, prompting an investigation that resumed recently upon noticing discrepancies in the temple records.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the peedam was held by a worker associated with Potty, and later shifted to a relative's home after media exposure. Vigilance SP Sunil Kumar confirmed the recovery, stating that the peedam has been moved back to the Sabarimala temple. A detailed report is due to be submitted to the Kerala High Court, which is overseeing the case.

