Scientists Demand Release of Detained Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, was detained under the National Security Act amid protests in Ladakh. The Breakthrough Science Society calls for his release and urges the government to engage in dialogue on environmental concerns. Wangchuk is noted for his peaceful activism against climate change in the Himalayas.
On Sunday, a coalition of scientists voiced strong opposition to the detention of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, demanding his immediate release.
The Breakthrough Science Society (BSS) urged the Indian government to initiate constructive engagement with Wangchuk for addressing critical environmental concerns impacting the region of Ladakh.
The unrest in Ladakh, driven by demands for statehood and constitutional inclusion, resulted in four fatalities and led to the detention of over 50 individuals, including Wangchuk, under the National Security Act. Wangchuk, known for his non-violent climatic advocacy, has denied involvement in the September 2025 disturbances.
