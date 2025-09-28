Left Menu

Tragic Recovery: Journalist Found Dead in Uttarkashi Lake

The body of missing journalist Rajiv Pratap was found in a lake in Uttarkashi. Pratap disappeared under mysterious circumstances, prompting an investigation. His car was discovered near the Bhagirathi river. The incident has drawn condolences from officials and media peers, with demands for a thorough probe into his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:14 IST
Tragic Recovery: Journalist Found Dead in Uttarkashi Lake
Rajiv Pratap
  • Country:
  • India

A senior journalist, Rajiv Pratap, who had been missing since September 18, has been found dead in Uttarkashi's Joshiada lake. The recovery was confirmed on Sunday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Singh Panwar.

The discovery of Pratap's body has sparked an outpouring of condolences, including from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other members of the media fraternity. Dhami has called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pratap's death.

Rajiv Pratap's disappearance was shrouded in mystery, with his vehicle found abandoned on the bank of the Bhagirathi river the day after he went missing. The incident has prompted widespread calls for justice and answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025