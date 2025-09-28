Tragic Recovery: Journalist Found Dead in Uttarkashi Lake
The body of missing journalist Rajiv Pratap was found in a lake in Uttarkashi. Pratap disappeared under mysterious circumstances, prompting an investigation. His car was discovered near the Bhagirathi river. The incident has drawn condolences from officials and media peers, with demands for a thorough probe into his death.
A senior journalist, Rajiv Pratap, who had been missing since September 18, has been found dead in Uttarkashi's Joshiada lake. The recovery was confirmed on Sunday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Singh Panwar.
The discovery of Pratap's body has sparked an outpouring of condolences, including from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other members of the media fraternity. Dhami has called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pratap's death.
Rajiv Pratap's disappearance was shrouded in mystery, with his vehicle found abandoned on the bank of the Bhagirathi river the day after he went missing. The incident has prompted widespread calls for justice and answers.
