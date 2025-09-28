Tragic Recovery: Journalist Found Dead in Uttarkashi Lake

A senior journalist, Rajiv Pratap, who had been missing since September 18, has been found dead in Uttarkashi's Joshiada lake. The recovery was confirmed on Sunday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Singh Panwar.

The discovery of Pratap's body has sparked an outpouring of condolences, including from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other members of the media fraternity. Dhami has called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pratap's death.

Rajiv Pratap's disappearance was shrouded in mystery, with his vehicle found abandoned on the bank of the Bhagirathi river the day after he went missing. The incident has prompted widespread calls for justice and answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)